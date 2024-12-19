War Update: 250 Clashes Along Frontlines In Past Day, Fighting Most Intense In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 18, 250 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces units and Russian were recorded at the frontline, with the fiercest battles taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

“Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes (three rockets), 35 air strikes, dropping 36 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, over 4,250 shelling were carried out, with 178 of these being conducted using multiple launch rocket systems,” the report says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of settlements, particularly Oleksandrivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Udy and Ulakly.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops, and artillery units conducted four strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated, as well as three other strategic targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement was recorded in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 26 attacks over the past 24 hours. The defense forces successfully repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 24 attacks near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Terny.

The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five attempts to attack Ukrainian troops' positions in the Siversk sector near Verkhniokamianske .

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance five times in the area of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy initiated 13 attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 48 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novovasylivka, Chumatske and Novooleynivka. The invaders, supported by aircraft, attempted to force Ukrainian units out of their positions, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces successfully repelled 25 attacks near Sontsivka, Staryi Terny, Kurakhove, and Dachne, where the enemy attempted to breach the Ukrainian troops' defensive line.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy also initiated 25 assault actions near Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Novyi Komar, and Storozheve.

The enemy attempted to advance to the Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv secto r but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi secto r, five combat engagements with the enemy occurred in the island zone of the Dnipro delta. The enemy was unable to achieve its objectives.

The Ukrainian defense forces continue the operation in the Kursk region . Enemy aircraft continue to strike at its own territory. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 21 air strikes, dropping 31 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian defenders repelled 68 invaders' assaults.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were detected.

The enemy maintains a military presence along the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions . From the territory of the Russian Federation, they have been shelling settlements, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 19, 2024 amounted to about 768,220 troops, including another 1,530 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.

