French Antitrust Proceedings Concluded
Date
12/19/2024 3:01:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Competition Authority (FCA) has completed the previously communicated
second investigation regarding alleged breaches of antitrust rules in France by Electrolux Group and various other parties within the home appliance sector during 2009 to 2014.
The FCA has decided on a fine of EUR 44.5m, which is covered by the provision set by Electrolux Group and reported as a non-recurring item in the second quarter of 2023. This decision follows a settlement that was reached in 2023 between the FCA and Electrolux Group.
For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4084732
The following files are available for download:
|
|
241219 Press release - French antitrust proceedings concluded final ENG
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109010560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.