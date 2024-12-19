Huawei's Appgallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024 Celebrate 5 Years Of Mobile Innovation And Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei marks the fifth year of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, commemorating trailblazing applications and games of the year for their innovation and creativity.



Huawei Europe's editor teams selected these applications for their significant impact to users and success through strategic Huawei's partnerships, evaluating them based on six key criteria: downloads, innovation, user experience, storytelling, design and accessibility.

Huawei's AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024

"Time flies as we celebrate the fifth(!) anniversary of AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, honouring the outstanding application and game developer community. This award reflects our continued commitment in highlighting the best mobile content for our millions of users," expressed Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in

Europe. "Mobile applications have transformed how we live, work, and play, improving quality of life worldwide. Today, we acknowledge the visionaries behind these exceptional applications, recognising their passion and hard work as we look forward to the future of mobile innovation for a better society."

Summoners War was crowned Best Game of 2024 for its captivating and strategic gameplay that blends monster collecting with intense battles, making it a standout title that delivers hours of entertainment. PUBG won Best Action Game for its pioneering battle royale mechanics, appealing to gamers worldwide.

Revolut, Tinder and Adidas Running were recognized among the Best Apps this year. Revolut earned praise for its seamless financial and investment management features, Tinder impressed with its user-friendly location-based matching, and Adidas Running was lauded for its advanced fitness app integration as well as accurate run tracking capabilities.

Below is the full list of winners for AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024:

Best Apps of 2024





Best Apps





Revolut



Tinder

Adidas Running

Best Social & Communication Apps



Telegram



Badoo

Opera

Best Sports & Entertainment Apps





Flashscore

VLC for Android

Best Transportation & Mobility Apps



Bolt

Moovit

Best Finance Apps





Curve

Capital

Best Shopping Apps



Shein



Temu

AliExpress

Best Trending Apps



Rakuten Viber Messenger



Trip Ochama

Best Games of 2024



Best Game

Summoners War – Com2uS

Best Action Game

PUBG MOBILE

Best

RPG Games



Hero Wars: Alliance –

NEXTERS GLOBAL LTD

Epic Seven –

Smilegate

Best

SLG Games





Evony: The King's Return – Top Games Inc.

World of Tanks Blitz – Wargaming

Best Family Games



Candy Crush Saga - King Digital Entertainment

Plc.

Gardenscapes – Playrix

Best Trending Games





Mecha Domination: Rampage – 37 Interactive Entertainment Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains

For further information on the awards, please visit:

About AppGallery



As one of the top 3 global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in over 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.



Visit AppGallery:



