Hivello + Holo: Unlocking New Earning Opportunities For Holo Users

GIBRALTAR and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a dedicated to aggregating DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects, is partnering up with Holo, a peer-powered cloud infrastructure provider to accelerate the distributed web.

Hivello empowers users to participate in multiple DePIN networks effortlessly by connecting their computer hardware to revenue generating DePIN networks. The platform removes the complexity traditionally associated with decentralized infrastructure, allowing users to earn passive income with their spare hardware in just a few clicks of installing the Hivello desktop app. By aggregating DePIN projects, Hivello creates a gateway for users to contribute to decentralized networks without technical barriers.

Holo is a peer-powered cloud hosting network where owners of HoloPorts-distributed hosting devices-earn by providing compute and storage power to decentralized applications (dApps). With thousands of hosts worldwide, Holo offers sustainable, efficient alternatives to traditional cloud hosting. By democratizing infrastructure and computation, Holo enables participants to generate income while fostering resilient, community-driven digital infrastructure.

Hivello and Holochain's partnership is based on their shared mission: both projects aim to create decentralized networks that empower users and builders. They focus on open-source ecosystems, allowing participants to use their consumer devices to passively earn extra income.

Holo will help distribute the Hivello app to its HoloPort owners and wider community members to promote the growth of the Hivello network within the supportive Holo community and its ecosystem. For Holo community members this means increased earning potential with seamless access to new passive revenue opportunities, fewer technical barriers, and the ability to benefit from emerging decentralized economies.

"This collaboration creates new avenues for our dedicated HoloPort owners and the wider Holo & Holochain community. Together, we're enabling individuals to earn additional income while actively supporting the decentralized infrastructure that underpins a more equitable internet. This partnership reflects our shared vision of fostering a distributed, peer-to-peer web where everyone has the opportunity to participate and benefit," said Mary Camacho, CEO and Director of Holo.

"This partnership with Holo is a significant step forward in expanding the Hivello ecosystem. By integrating Holo users, we're unlocking new earning opportunities while supporting decentralized infrastructure at scale. It's a win-win, creating value for both communities and advancing the global decentralized economy," said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

About Holo:

Holo is peer powered cloud hosting for a more decentralised web. Fully owned by the Holochain Foundation, Holo builds, maintains and coordinates components of the decentralised cloud network that enables p2p apps built on holochain as well as many other open-source and decentralised protocols to operate seamlessly with today's Internet. With Holo, the Crowd is the Cloud.

About Hivello:

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

