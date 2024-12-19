(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syensqo announces early redemption of USD Senior Notes due May 2025 Brussels, Belgium – December 19, 2024 - 08:30 CET

Syensqo SA has delivered a notice of early redemption in full to holders of the Cytec Industries Inc. US dollar 3.95% senior notes due May 1, 2025 with ISIN US232820AK60 / CUSIP 232820AK6 (the“Bonds”) for the outstanding principal amount of USD 163,495,000. The redemption will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds. The redemption date will be February 1, 2025. The redemption price is 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed on the redemption date, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date (being USD $1,614,513.13). The paying agent is The Bank of New York Mellon. Contacts

Investors & Analysts

... Media

... Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

