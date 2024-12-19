Suspension Of Listing

Date
12/19/2024 2:46:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LEI: 213800JKELS32V2OK421) (Company)
Prior to a resolution to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the financial Conduct Authority, which will be put to the Company's shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 19 December 2024, trading in the Company's shares has now been suspended.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109010518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.