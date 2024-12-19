ixigo Launches “Travel Guarantee”: Offering 3X Refund on Unconfirmed Waitlisted Train Tickets

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th December 2024: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, has launched its latest feature, ‘Travel Guarantee’, designed to provide greater convenience and peace of mind to train travellers with waitlisted tickets. This innovative feature, available on the ixigo Trains app to begin with, ensures that passengers with unconfirmed waitlisted tickets at the time of chart preparation receive a 3X refund of their fare, providing them the flexibility to make last-minute bookings through alternative modes of transport such as flights and buses.



Train travel during festive and holiday seasons results in long waitlists due to peak travel demand. When tickets remain unconfirmed, travellers face added anxiety, as they are forced to explore last-minute alternatives like flights or buses, often at significantly higher prices. With the ‘Travel Guarantee’ feature travellers receive a refund of triple their ticket fare, offering added flexibility to users to rebook their journey through other modes of transport and protect them against last-minute fare hikes.

How it Works:

1. Passengers can opt for the ‘Travel Guarantee’ feature at a nominal charge for selected trains and classes booked via ixigo Trains.

2. If the ticket remains waitlisted at the time of chart preparation:

○ 1X of the ticket fare will be credited to the original payment mode.

○ 2X will be refunded as a Travel Guarantee Coupon, redeemable on flight, train or bus bookings on ixigo.

Speaking on the new feature roll-out, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains said, "At ixigo, we are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make travel smoother and stress-free for our users. Train waitlists can often cause anxiety, especially during peak travel seasons when securing a seat becomes a challenge. This is where our ‘Travel Guarantee’ feature steps in as a safety net, by offering up to 3X the refund on unconfirmed tickets. This not only provides greater financial value but also empowers travellers to rebook their journey through alternate travel options without having to worry about last-minute fare hikes. With this initiative, we aim to make train travel more reliable, convenient, and worry-free for everyone.”



ixigo Trains remains at the forefront of revolutionising train travel through customer-focused features. With offerings like free cancellation, food on train, travel guarantee ensuring 3x refunds on unconfirmed seats and instant refunds, ixigo continues to solidify its position as the ultimate app for seamless, innovative, and reliable train travel experiences.







