DCO and GCC host 4th Diplomatic Connect to bring digital economy stakeholders together in exploring tech diplomacy

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 18, 2024: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted the 4th Diplomatic Connect event on December 17th at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh. Bringing together ministers, ambassadors, private sector and representatives from DCO Member States, the platform for dialogue and cooperation explored tech diplomacy as a vital tool for engaging stakeholders.

Participants included H.E. Jasem AlBudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General; Ms. Deemah AlYahya, DCO Secretary-General; and ministerial representatives from the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) attendees.

The event featured a keynote presentation titled “Global Tech Diplomacy Forecast – Key Influences on 2025” delivered by Martin Rauchbauer, Co-founder of Tech Diplomacy Network, which examined geopolitics shaping tech regulation, innovation priorities, and international relations. The event continued with an engaging panel discussion that explored the role of tech diplomacy and multilateralism in promoting a safe, resilient, and prosperous digital economy.

In his welcome remarks, H.E. Jasem AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, stated: “The DCO Diplomatic Connect is a strategic platform for the GCC to demonstrate its leadership in digital innovation and international collaboration. By showcasing our commitment to advancing the digital economy, the GCC acts as a key player in shaping the future of global economic transformation. This aligns with the region's broader goals of economic growth and diversification”.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, said: “Digital technologies are at the heart of future economic opportunities. The DCO Diplomatic Connect underscores the role of tech diplomacy and the importance of collective action in harnessing the full potential of the digital economy and driving digital transformation. By bringing stakeholders together, we not only strengthen understanding among our Member States and international organizations on the need for tech diplomacy but also advocate for social inclusion within the digital economy, that includes women empowerment and marginalized communities.”

Rauchbauer said: “Amidst a polycrisis demanding collaborative solutions, new technologies hold the key to addressing our greatest global challenges. The DCO Diplomatic Connect underscores the pivotal role of tech diplomacy in shaping a future where diplomacy and technology are inseparable.”.

The Diplomatic Connect brings together ministers, ambassadors, diplomats, thought leaders, and other stakeholders to engage in thought-provoking conversations about digital diplomacy, aiming to underscore its importance in international relations. It also explores inventive approaches to diplomacy, leveraging the latest technological advances, digital tools, and data-driven insights to bolster diplomatic efforts.

Through the Diplomatic Connect, the DCO affirms its commitment to bridge the digital and diplomatic worlds, facilitating comprehensive discussions, collaborations, and the sharing of indispensable knowledge and experiences. The event stands as a beacon of DCO’s relentless pursuit in advancing digital diplomacy through knowledge sharing, leveraging digital innovation, and fostering digital inclusivity to accelerate the growth of a sustainable and inclusive digital economy, mirroring the success and momentum established in the inaugural event.

The second and third editions of Diplomatic Connect took place at the embassies of Oman and Pakistan, respectively. The platform facilitates open dialogues, shares best practices, and promotes collaboration for strong and inclusive digital economies. In its fourth edition, the DCO, in partnership with the GCC, jointly hosts Diplomatic Connect, reflecting their strategic alignment to leverage digital technologies for sustainable economic growth and to bridge the digital divide within the region and beyond.

The DCO is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020. It brings together 16 Member States collectively representing more than USD 3.5 trillion in GDP and a population of over 800 million, 70% of whom are under the age of 35. DCO aims to enable digital prosperity for all by unifying efforts to advance digital transformation and promote common interests.





