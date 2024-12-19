Only 41 Percent of Businesses Have Programs in Place to Hire More Women in Tech, According to ISACA Research

(MENAFN- PR HUB) The majority (87 per cent) of IT professionals agree that there is a lack of gender diversity in the sector. Yet, less than half (41 per cent) of businesses have programs to hire more women, according to new research from ISACA, the leading global professional association helping individuals advance their careers in digital trust fields.



This is despite 74 per cent of businesses also saying that attracting and retaining talent is a challenge, finds ISACA’s Tech Workplace and Culture report, which surveyed 7,726 tech professionals around the globe.



When asked why women are still underrepresented in tech roles, 43 per cent of female respondents (and 21 per cent of men) said it is because most IT role models and leaders are male. The next biggest culprit - pay inequality, according to 42 per cent of women—but only 15 per cent of men—who responded. Overall, men tend to rate their sense of authority in specific areas of their current role more highly, whereas women tend to give lower ratings. The gap between men's and women's perceptions of authority is the largest for making purchasing decisions (13 percentage point gap) and contributing to the company strategy and direction (10 percentage point gap).



From an Indian perspective, a report from Xpheno shows a decrease in the number of women employed in leading IT firms in India, declining from 540,000 in March 2023 to 515,000 by the conclusion of FY24. The diversity ratio too experienced a decline, falling from 34.32% in the previous fiscal year to 34.26% during the January-March 2024 quarter. At the senior management level, the diversity ratio remains notably low at 17%, in stark contrast to the 35% ratio observed at the entry-level. This stagnation in career advancement may prove disheartening for women seeking professional growth.



“When we look at the current statistics about women in technology and diversity ratios in India, along with ISACA's research findings, we could view it as a challenge. But I believe in turning these numbers into opportunities for meaningful change," says Deepa Seshadri, Partner and leader - Cyber, Deloitte South Asia and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group. "These statistics aren't just data points - they're a call to action to address the fundamental barriers that have historically kept women from fully participating in technology professions. It's time to move beyond acknowledging the gaps and focus on creating tangible pathways for women to thrive in tech."



Survey respondents in the report indicate they believe that educational institutions can do more to drive gender inclusion, including:



• Providing mentors or role models (52 per cent)

• Establishing tech clubs and/or organizations for networking for women (42 per cent)

• Hiring more female tech professors (31 per cent)



“More needs to be done to increase the representation of women in the IT and technology sector—and more needs to be done to welcome their leadership and influence,” says Julia Kanouse, who serves as Chief Membership Officer at ISACA and oversees the association’s SheLeadsTech program. “This will not only help to address the global skills gap and boost productivity in the sector—it will also create a more inclusive and diverse working environment.”



Sixty-eight per cent of women and 72 per cent of men indicate they are extremely or very satisfied with their career progression. Additionally, 73 per cent of women and 71 per cent of men say they have received a salary increase and/or promotion in the last two years.



Interestingly, the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, published by the World Economic Forum, emphasizes that the IT sector reflects one of the most significant gender gaps in terms of economic participation and opportunity. The report further estimates that, at the current rate of progress, achieving gender parity may require as long as 134 years.



“Women thrive in tech roles, bringing unique perspectives and expertise to make impactful contributions within the industry and their organizations,” says Anna Murray, founder, president and lead consultant, emedia, and member of the SheLeadsTech Advisory Council. “It is vital for the IT sector to continue prioritizing efforts to both address deterrents and increase awareness and outreach to bring more women into these professions and create a more equitable and balanced tech workforce.”



A complimentary copy of the survey report can be accessed at Through SheLeadsTech and other initiatives, ISACA helps contribute to a more inclusive and equitable IT workforce. Learn more about SheLeadsTech’s advancements in equality leadership and global alliances at and the ISACA Foundation at





###



About ISACA

ISACA® () is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 180,000+ members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 228 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.





MENAFN19122024005489012163ID1109010473