Hamdan Foundation Concludes "Skills of Tomorrow" Forum to Foster Talent and Innovation Among Students

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 December 2024: His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, praised the active participation of students in the "Skills of Tomorrow" forum, which was organized by the Foundation from December 15 and concluded today at its headquarters in Dubai. During his visit, H.E. Al Qatami toured various activities where students were engaged in acquiring diverse knowledge and skills. H.E. Al Qatami expressed admiration for the participation of over 50 students from across the UAE, which reflects the awareness and dedication of parents and school administrations to enrich the educational process and promote innovative thinking among students.

H.E. Al Qatami emphasized that the forum serves as a comprehensive platform for fostering innovation and talent. Supervised by a group of specialized trainers and experts in innovation, education, psychological counseling, and advanced educational programs, the forum integrates cutting-edge technological and scientific developments. It offers interactive, practical training experiences that enhance participants’ creative and practical abilities, preparing them to tackle future challenges with confidence and competence.

His Excellency further highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to supporting education and bolstering the efforts of educational institutions to improve the quality and efficiency of education. By encouraging practices rooted in quality, innovation, and creativity, the Foundation aims to provide an integrated educational environment that stimulates innovation and prepares a generation of creative thinkers capable of addressing future challenges with confidence and skill.

Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation, noted that the "Skills of Tomorrow" forum reflects the Foundation’s vision and mission to empower talented students and enhance their creative potential in alignment with contemporary needs. The forum included the "Giftedness Nurturing Forum", an interactive event that catered to gifted students and their parents, offering tailored sessions and workshops focused on developing innovative thinking and fostering positive communication between students, parents, and experts. These sessions aimed to strengthen the partnership between the Foundation and parents, thereby creating an inspiring educational environment that encourages gifted students to explore and realize their full potential.

The sessions also presented innovative solutions to contemporary educational challenges, enhancing students' academic performance and personal and social skills. The forum allowed participants to directly interact with a select group of experts in education and psychological counseling, enriching their experience and amplifying its positive impact.



The "Skills of Tomorrow" forum featured specialized training programs tailored to meet the needs of talented students of various ages. These programs aimed to develop their technical and creative skills, enabling them to effectively navigate future challenges. Examples of these programs included training in digital design and manufacturing, the use of artificial intelligence tools to enhance daily productivity, and sustainability-focused projects involving the design of energy generation systems using advanced technologies such as Arduino and PictoBlox.

Other programs targeted skill development in areas such as 3D game design using Unreal Engine, critical thinking, teamwork, and public speaking. The forum also offered psychological, social, academic, and career guidance sessions for both students and their parents, supporting holistic development and fostering an environment conducive to academic and professional success.

Through these diverse and innovative programs, the forum significantly contributed to preparing students to become future leaders capable of contributing to the creation of sustainable communities and keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation remains committed to advancing innovation and educational excellence by offering high-quality programs that foster interaction among students, parents, and experts. The "Skills of Tomorrow" forum stands as a strategic platform for strengthening community partnerships and promoting innovation in education, supporting the Foundation’s vision of sustainable and forward-looking learning.





