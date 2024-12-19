Elm concludes its participation in Supply Chain and Logistics Conference

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Riyadh, KSA - 18 December 2024- Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, concluded its successful participation as a strategic partner in the 6th edition of the ‘Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024,’ held recently in Riyadh. The conference witnessed a wide turnout from those interested in integrated solutions for supply chain management and logistics services and the involvement of local and international experts to exchange knowledge and reinforce partnerships.

During the conference, Elm showcased its latest innovative projects to manage supply chain and logistics services leveraging the latest digital technologies. These projects aim to raise operational efficiency, simplify operations, improve quality, and enable the logistics sector to address various challenges.

The event also featured signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Elm and SAL Logistics Services to exchange expertise and information in diverse fields. The agreement focuses on areas including improving the shipment journey to increase operational efficiency and studying the design of services that enhance the customer journey, along with continuous communication and data exchange between both parties to explore opportunities for cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Abdulaziz Alomair, CEO of Elm, and Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics. Furthermore, Elm was honoured as a strategic partner of the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024 by H.E. Eng Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, and H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said: “We are thrilled to participate in the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024, which served as an ideal platform to showcase our innovative solutions in the supply chain sector and developments of the logistics sector. The conference further provided a significant opportunity to sign an agreement with SAL, reflecting our aim to provide integrated services to enhance the logistics sector.”

Al Arifi said, “Through this agreement, we look forward to establishing a fruitful partnership with SAL Logistics Services. This collaboration will pave the way to achieving our common interests and the public interests of the targeted parties, with the beginning of a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation and raise the efficiency of the Kingdom’s logistics sector.”

During the conference, Elm showcased several digital solutions and services, including Aber, the Quick Tik portal, and the Slasel logistics platform. The company also exhibited diverse insurance services and financial and logistics solutions to provide a smooth import and export experience, including the Integrated Port Community System, the Washaj Electronic Platform, and the Logisti Bayan portal.





MENAFN19122024003685011158ID1109010466