Russians Launch Nighttime Strikes On Nikopol, Marhanets Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched nighttime strikes on Nikopol and Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region using heavy artillery and drones.

Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dnipropetrovskaODA/18132" data-width="100%"></script>

“At nighttime, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles... The aggressor also struck Nikopol district targeting the district center and Marhanets community. They used heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, and drones," he noted.

Lysak detailed that in Nikopol and its vicinity, the strikes damaged infrastructure, a business facility, a private household, a garage, and a truck. Meanwhile, in Kryvyi Rih, the attacks resulted in damage to infrastructure, two nine-story buildings, a hospital, a school, a shop, and ten vehicles.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in any of these incidents.

on

Lysak also stated that units from the Eastern Air Command successfully shot down three drones in the region.

Earlier reports confirmed that during the nighttime air raid alert, Kryvyi Rih faced threats from ballistic missile strikes, as warned by the Air Force.