Many nations to take part in EU summit including Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has come in Brussels to take part in the European Council conference. As stated by Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this news on Telegram.



"Now in Brussels. Ahead are important negotiations with our European partners. Europe needs a strong stance for a reliable peace. Every fundamental issue concerning Europe — such as ending Russia's war against Ukraine — requires coordinated and effective work by European nations," Zelensky declared.



In line with him, the trip includes scheduled meetings with presidents and chiefs of administrations from France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, NATO Secretary General, the Leader of the European Council, and the Leader of the European Commission, in addition to deputies from the UK and other countries.



The Ukrainian Leader will also take part in the European Council conference. "We are strengthening Ukraine and all of Europe. Grateful to everyone who supports us," Zelensky stressed.



