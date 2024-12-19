Fosun International Ranks Top 5% In S&P Global's CSA Among Global Peers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

S&P Global Raises Fosun International's CSA Score to 70 Points, Maintaining a Leading Position in ESG Performance among Global Peers

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global recently released the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score results for Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"). Fosun International's S&P Global CSA score increased to 70 points in 2024, ranking in the top 5% globally among its peers. This marks a significant improvement from last year's score of 68 points, which placed it in the top 6% of the industry, demonstrating S&P Global's further recognition of Fosun International's efforts in sustainable development.

As of December 2024, Fosun International ranks in the top 5% among global peers and continues to maintain a leading position in the industry, significantly ahead of the industry average of 30 points.

In this year's S&P Global CSA assessment, Fosun International received scores of 72 in the governance and economic dimension, 68 in the environmental dimension, and 71 in the social dimension, reflecting its balanced development in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) field. Notably, Fosun International achieved excellent results in several sub-dimensions, including Business Ethics, Environmental Policy and Management, Energy, Climate Strategy, Risk and Crisis Management, Human Capital Development, and Customer Relationship Management.

Due to its ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives, Fosun International's S&P Global CSA score has improved annually since 2018, positioning it as an industry leader.

Fosun International was successfully included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 in July 2024, and ranked top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and was recognized as an "Industry Mover".

In recent years,

Fosun International has consistently achieved excellent results in global ESG ratings. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. It received an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for years. Furthermore, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the United Nations

(UN)

Global Compact's introduction of ESG concept and principles. This year also marks Fosun's 10th anniversary as a UN

Global Compact member.

Since joining the UN

Global Compact, Fosun fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas including human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, ensuring that it conducts business responsibly. At the same time, Fosun actively engages its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

On 29 November, the UN Global Compact held a launch event for the "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years" report at the UN Compound in Beijing. Fosun's "Rural Doctors Program Empowering Rural Medical Services" was recognized as one of the selected cases in the report. A panel of UN representatives and academics has announced that the 20 selected best projects are exemplary cases of corporate sustainable development that demonstrate excellence in terms of economic viability, practicality, replicability, innovation, and inclusivity.

After more than three decades of development, Fosun has now become a global innovation-driven consumer group. While striving for progress and development, Fosun has consistently made efforts to achieve sustainable development. This year, Fosun has formulated its sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT", which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency. It is derived from Fosun's original aspirations of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society" and is a guarantee of the long-term ESG practices.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its core businesses, strengthen innovation, and drive globalization, promoting the long-term sustainable development of its business. By creating lasting value for all stakeholders, Fosun remains committed to fulfilling its mission of "Creating happier lives for families worldwide".

About S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Launched in 1999, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) grades enterprises on how they put sustainability into practice, covering 61 different industry-specific ESG standards. Evaluating more than 7,000 companies each year, S&P Global CSA has become a reference tool for enterprises, helping them gauge the financial importance of a company's sustainability performance from the perspective of investors.

SOURCE Fosun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED