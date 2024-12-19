Kitron: Leading Defence Manufacturer Awards Kitron Order For Deliveries To U.S. Army

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2024-12-19) The order has an annual value of over USD 5 million, with a potential extension of the program for an additional two years.

The order is for custom for the U.S. and allied forces. Production will take place at Kitron's U.S. facility in Windber, PA, and deliveries are expected to start in mid-2025.

"We are very pleased to announce this continued collaboration with our long-term partner supporting this important program. This announcement confirms Kitron's previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace market sector,” said Gary Tarallo, Managing Director for Kitron's U.S. operations.“Adding this program to an already impressive portfolio of Defense programs is great recognition for Kitron U.S.”

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company forthe Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and

Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

