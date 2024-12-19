Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Is Booming Across The Globally Explored In Latest Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global hepatitis therapeutics generated $14.47 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Prime determinants of growthIncrease in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.Patients with hepatitis B have confronted various new difficulties in getting to clinical consideration and treatment because of deferred arrangements and de-prioritization of routine hepatitis.Some patients experienced issues when diagnosed with COVID-19 and with liver sickness at the same time.The hepatitis C segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on disease type, the hepatitis C segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing prevalence of hepatitis C globally and due to new drug launches. The report also includes hepatitis B.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:The oral antivirals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on drug class, the oral antivirals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 88% of the global hepatitis therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand of novel drugs and approval of new drugs. However, the immune modulators segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.Leading Market PlayersAbbvie Inc.Bristol Myers & SquibbCipla Inc.Gilead Sciences Inc.GlaxoSmithKline Plc.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Lupin Ltd.Merck & Co. Inc.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Zydus Cadila.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

