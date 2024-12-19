Ultimovacs ASA: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting On 9 January 2024
Date
12/19/2024 1:15:50 AM
Oslo, 19 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") on 17 December 2024 regarding the contemplated business combination between the Company and Zelluna Immunotherapy AS and the fully committed private placement.
The Company's board of directors (the "Board") hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM") to resolve upon the matters proposed by the Board in the attached EGM notice.
The EGM will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at with the user ID and password provided.
All documents and appendices regarding the EGM are made available at the Company's website: .
For further information, please see or contact:
Hans Vassgård Eid, Interim CEO and CFO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachments
Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Extraordinary General Meeting
Appendix 3 - Draft Articles of Association
Appendix 2 - List of shareholders in Zelluna
Appendix 4 - Biographies for proposed Board
Appendix 5 - Pre-committing investors in the Private Placement
