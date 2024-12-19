Elis Continues The Consolidation Of Its Network With The Acquisition Of Ernst In Germany
Saint-Cloud, 19 December 2024 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Wäscherei Ernst Gmbh ((( Ernst ))) in Germany.
With its two laundries located in Erbach, in the Baden-Württemberg region, Ernst services the entire Southern region of Germany as well as Northwest Austria. The Group, which delivered c. €17 million revenue in 2023, offers rental-maintenance services in Flat linen primarily for Hospitality and Healthcare customers.
Ernst currently employs c.120 people; its management team will remain in place and will continue to grow the business. This new acquisition strengthens the Elis network in Germany, notably in Hospitality, a particularly dynamic market in the country. The acquisition will be consolidated in the Financial Statements from January 1, 2025
About Elis
As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.
