Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Direction
Date
12/19/2024 1:09:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv direction, aerial reconnaissance units of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment, a shelter, and a field ammunition depot of the Russian forces.
The Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group (OTG) shared the news and video footage on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Hawks of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment detected and struck two vehicles, a shelter, and a field ammunition depot of the enemy,” the OTG reported.
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Russian forces attempted four assaults near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector over the past day, using aviation support. However, all attempts to breach the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces were unsuccessful.
