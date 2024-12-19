Capital of Turkey praises EU’s acknowledgment of Turkey’s candidate status

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ankara praised the EU's acknowledgement of Turkey’s candidate status and its important role, describing the acknowledgment as an "accurate and realistic" stance.



The statement from the Turkish Foreign was raised following the EU General Affairs Council embraced its yearly decisions on the EU expansion procedure on Tuesday.



“The emphasis in the conclusions on Turkey’s candidate country status and key role is accurate and represents a realistic approach. In particular, we welcome the reinstatement of the High-Level Economic Dialogue meetings and the resumption of the activities of the European Investment Bank in Turkey,” the ministry noted.



“We appreciate the recognition of the progress made by Turkey in the area of macroeconomic policies and the positive steps taken to resolve the trade problems arising from the implementation of the Customs Union,” it also added.



Turkey further showed gratification with the EU’s acknowledgment of attempts to lessen pressures in the Eastern Mediterranean and its part in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, describing these as “accurate observations.”



“On the other hand, we reject the assessments by the EU on the dynamics of Turkey’s internal politics. These views reflect a one-sided perspective that is far from being objective,” the ministry noted.

MENAFN19122024000045016755ID1109010191