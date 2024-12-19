Noor Dubai Expands Humanitarian Health Campaigns In The Philippines, Starting In Bulacan Province

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Bulacan, Philippines, December 18, 2024:

Marking the 53rd UAE National Day, Noor Dubai Foundation has launched its latest series of medical campaigns in the Philippines, beginning in Bulacan, a province with a population of nearly 4 million. These initiatives extend to other provinces and regions, culminating at the end of this month in Negros Oriental.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai Foundation and Director General of the Dubai Authority, highlighted the foundation's ongoing commitment to its mission. Launched in 2008 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Noor Dubai strives to achieve a world free from preventable causes of blindness and visual impairment.

Speaking about the foundation's efforts, H.E. Al Ketbi stated:“Since the inception of its medical outreach programme in 2008, Noor Dubai has organised numerous medical camps across the globe. With over one billion people worldwide affected by visual impairment, the number is expected to double by 2050 if the root causes are not addressed early.”

H.E. Al Ketbi noted that Noor Dubai's work in the Philippines and other partner nations goes beyond diagnostics, examinations, and treatments. The foundation also focuses on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, training medical professionals, and empowering communities to lead healthier lives.

He expressed Noor Dubai's gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Mozah bint Suhail Al Khaili for her patronage of the medical campaign, as well as to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, represented by the UAE Embassy in the Philippines, and the Philippine Ministry of Health. H.E. Al Ketbi also acknowledged the vital role of all partners in supporting the campaign's success.

This humanitarian initiative reflects Noor Dubai's unwavering dedication to delivering impactful healthcare solutions and reinforcing global partnerships to combat visual impairments worldwide.

Dr. Manal Omran Taryam, Member of the Board and CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation, explained the foundation's decision to select the Philippines as a beneficiary for its latest medical campaign. With a population of 110 million, the country faces a significant burden of visual impairment, affecting approximately 12 million individuals, according to statistics from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Of these, 500,000 people are blind, predominantly older adults and women, who account for 55% of cases.

Dr. Taryam noted that despite extensive healthcare efforts in the Philippines and the provision of free treatment to those in need, the sheer volume of cases has exceeded the system's capacity. This crisis is exacerbated by the challenges of accessing healthcare services in remote areas.

She highlighted that cataracts remain the leading cause of visual impairment in the Philippines, accounting for 62% of cases. Importantly, 90% of those affected could be treated if timely interventions were available. She also drew attention to the issue of refractive errors among children, which are treatable without surgery but often lead to early-onset visual impairment due to limited access to specialised care in distant regions.

The Noor Dubai Foundation has already provided free screenings and examinations to over 3,000 individuals during its current medical camp in the Philippines. More than 250 successful surgeries have been conducted, with the campaign targeting a total of 5,000 beneficiaries and 500 surgeries by the end of its activities in Negros Oriental.

His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, emphasised the importance of supporting Emirati charitable organisations in their international humanitarian initiatives. These efforts align with the UAE's broader commitment to fostering cooperation with partner nations and empowering communities to achieve better health and well-being.

H.E. Al Zaabi commended the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Noor Dubai Foundation for their tireless work in addressing healthcare needs worldwide, noting their vital role in enhancing the quality of life for underserved populations.

This initiative reinforces Noor Dubai's ongoing mission to combat preventable blindness and visual impairment while fostering healthier, more resilient communities.

Meanwhile, Noor Dubai Foundation continues to provide free healthcare and treatment services in other partner nations. By the end of this month, the foundation will have extended its support to several countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of its mission to combat visual impairment and ensure equitable access to healthcare for underserved populations