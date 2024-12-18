MTCH Stock News: Match Group, Inc. Stockholders With Significant Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP For Information About The Securities Class Action

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, on November 6, 2024, Match Group published its Q3 2024 shareholder letter, disclosing that Tinder's monthly active user count was down 9% in Q3, which was the same rate of decline as in Q2, falling short of expectations for continued improvement. Further, Match Group's revenue per payer grew less than expected and some new features tested with Tinder users in the quarter negatively impacted subscription revenue, which the company said will likely also have an impact on fourth quarter revenue.

Plaintiff alleges that Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. On this news, the price of Match stock fell by $6.77 per share, or 17.8%, to close at $31.11 per share on November 7, 2024.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Match Group, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by January 24, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Match Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.