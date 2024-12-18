Jordan Academy Celebrates World Arabic Language Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Arab Thought Forum, the Jordan Academy of Arabic on Wednesday marked the World Arabic Language Day at its headquarters.

Celebrated annually on December 18, the occasion highlights the enduring significance of the Arabic language, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ceremony was attended by of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh and other dignitaries.

In his address, Academy President Mohammad Bakhit stressed the importance of preserving proper Arabic usage.

He said that the advancement of the Arabic language begins with scholars in diverse fields, who, through their discoveries, generate new linguistic terms.

Bakhit expressed hope that localising sciences and knowledge in Arabic would foster progress and contribute to a cultural renaissance across Arab nations.

Bakhit also stressed the collective responsibility of educators, researchers, scientists, academics and officials in protecting the Arabic language for future generations.

The event featured a scientific seminar exploring the cultural and academic significance of the Arabic language.

Among the participants were Secretary-General of the Arab Thought Forum Sadiq Faqih and Professor Emeritus of English at the University of Jordan Mohammad Shaheen.

In his presentation, titled "The Influence of Arabic on Global Culture and Civilization", Faqih discussed the profound impact of Arabic on the global society, highlighting how the language has shaped customs, traditions, legal systems, artistic expressions, and academic discourse worldwide.