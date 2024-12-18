Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Expands HARMONICTM Trial To Asia With First Patient Dosed In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

has enrolled and dosed its first patient in Taiwan for the Phase 2 HARMONICTM trial evaluating LP-300 in never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) who have relapsed after tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”) treatment. This expansion into Asia addresses the region's higher prevalence of never-smoker NSCLC cases, with Taiwan being a key area as over half of lung cancer diagnoses there occur in never-smokers. The trial, conducted across sites in the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan, aims to enroll 90 patients to assess progression-free survival (“PFS”) and overall survival (“OS”) outcomes. Lantern highlighted promising preliminary results, including an 86% clinical benefit rate. The expansion reflects Lantern's commitment to precision therapies for this distinct patient group.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lantern Pharma:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR®, leverages over 100 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. On average, our newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $1.0 – 2.5 million per program.

Our lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. We have also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, to focus exclusively on the clinical execution of our promising therapies for CNS and brain cancers, many of which have no effective treatment options. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world. For more information, visit the company's website at



