Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Complements Efforts To Advance Parbec Through Key Initiatives
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , an active mineral-exploration company, is engaged in the exploration and development of the company's wholly owned multicommodity mineral properties in Canada. Renforth previously announced its efforts to advance the knowledge of the Parbec project through several initiatives, including stripping permits and a comprehensive geochemical analysis program.“The company noted that the permit program was designed to complement its consistent efforts to advance the Parbec project, potentially leading to a more comprehensive understanding of the deposit's near-surface gold potential and guiding future exploration and development strategies,” reads a recent article.“The geochemical analysis program at Parbec gold deposit is designed to determine the silver content within the Parbec deposit. The program will include the selection of representative core samples from previously assayed core, which will be submitted for multielement analysis... In addition, Renforth plans to apply an innovative analytical approach to core samples from Parbec, mirroring a successful technique employed at its Victoria polymetallic project.”
