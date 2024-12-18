(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 23, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against The Toronto-Dominion (“TD” or the“Company”) (NYSE: TD), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 7, 2022 and October 9, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

TD and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 10, 2024, the Company disclosed resolutions reached from investigations by various U.S. Government entities into the Company's anti-money laundering (“AML”) program compliance with the United States Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”), which included a punitive payment of $3.09 billion, an asset cap preventing TD's two U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, and a“more stringent approval processes for new bank products, services, markets, and stores to ensure the AML risk of new initiatives is appropriately considered and mitigated.”

On this news, the price of TD's shares fell from a closing price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024 to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and further to $57.01 on October 11, 2024.

The first-filed case is Tiessen v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, et al., No. 24-cv-08032. A subsequent case, Gonzalez v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, et al., No. 24-cv-09445, expanded the class period.

