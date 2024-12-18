NXT Stockholders: Robbins LLP Is Investigating The Officers And Directors Of Nextracker Inc. To Determine If They Breached Fiduciary Duties Owed To Shareholders
Date
12/18/2024 9:15:59 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm
Robbins LLP
is investigating Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT ) to determine whether certain Nextracker officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally.
What Now:
If you own shares of
Nextracker Inc. and have lost money in your investment, contact us
for more information about your rights.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP :
A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.
Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.
To be notified if a class action against Nextracker Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for
Stock Watch
today.
Attorney Advertising.
Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
Robbins LLP
5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92122
[email protected]
(800) 350-6003
|
SOURCE Robbins LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109009762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.