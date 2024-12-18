(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Informa TechTarget (“TechTarget” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:TTGT) on behalf of TechTarget stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TechTarget has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

TechTarget completed its business combination on December 2, 2024, with Informa Tech, a business unit of Informa PLC ("Informa").

On December 6, 2024 Tech Target disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Informa's management had advised the Company that certain "financial statements previously prepared by Informa should no longer be relied upon and were being restated because of errors identified by Informa in such financial statements".

Following this news, TechTarget's stock price fell over 8% on December 9, 2024.

