(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (“Proficient Auto Logistics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PAL) on behalf of Proficient Auto Logistics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Proficient Auto Logistics has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2024, Proficient Auto Logistics issued a report pertaining to anticipated operating and financial metrics for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The Company stated that they estimated revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $90 to $92 million, reflecting a decrease of 14 to 16% relative to the combined revenue of the third quarter of 2023.

Following this announcement, the Company's stock experienced a decline of 28.77% in the subsequent trading session.

