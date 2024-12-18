(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 20, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 16, 2023, and September 23, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Visa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 24, the United States Department of Justice filed suit against the Company for four separate violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act alleging, among other things, that the Company leverages dual-sided network effects, afforded to it by its existing monopoly position on both sides of the payment processing market, to freeze out smaller competition and cement its market dominance and further abuses that power by coercing merchants to exclusively use its payments processing platform, thereby causing harm to consumers.

On this news, the price of Visa's shares fell $1.48, or 5.38%, to close at $26.03 per share on September 24, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Cai v. Visa, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-08220.

