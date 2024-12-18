Final Push For Toys To Support 1,000+ Low-Income Households In Alameda County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Street Community Center is scheduled to distribute holiday baskets to more than 1,000 low-income households on December 23. However, the center is facing a significant toy shortage. The center still does not have toys for more than 800 children. Davis Street Community Center is calling on the community for support to ensure every child and family receives the holiday cheer they deserve.

Davis Street is committed to serving more than 800 families and 440 senior households and adults living with disabilities with a holiday basket this season. With just days left before the distribution, the center is in critical need of donations to meet its goal and make this season brighter for all those in need.

"We have seen an unprecedented shortage of toys this year, especially for children 9-13 years of age. We hope to receive enough toys to ensure every child in the family receives gifts this holiday season” said Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Davis Street Community Center.

Davis Street's Holiday Basket Program provides low-income families with much-needed support and includes: a fresh turkey, fresh produce, new age appropriate toys and all the fixings for a complete holiday meal, brightening the holidays for the entire family. Seniors will receive a fresh chicken or ham, fresh produce and all the fixing for a complete holiday meal.

Community members are encouraged to contribute by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro from 8am-6pm or by making a donation online to support the Holiday Basket Program at /.

For more information about the Holiday Basket Giveaway, how to donate, or volunteer opportunities, please email us at ... you can also visit online at or call 510-347-4620 ext 123.

About Davis Street Community Center

Davis Street offers a comprehensive safety net that helps clients navigate their journey to financial, physical, and mental well-being. Serving more than 15,000 individuals annually, Davis Street helps low income families of the Eden area and surrounding communities to improve their quality of life through short and long-term assistance. Programs include a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Primary Care Clinic providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services; food and clothing; subsidized child care; housing and utility assistance and referrals; four childcare centers; and seasonal support programs like the Back 2 School Giveaway and the Holiday Basket Program.

For media inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Garcia.

Email: ... | Phone: 510-347-4620 x123

Join us in making this holiday season special for our community!

