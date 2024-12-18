Omi Partners With La Risata For Festive 'Sips & Strangers' Event, Merging Dating And Dining

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- La Risata, one of Malaysia's most celebrated Italian dining spots, partnered with Omi, the leading dating app, to host the“Sips & Strangers: Christmas Edition” event. Held at La Risata's Damansara outlet, the festive gathering united food lovers and singles for a unique Christmas buffet experience centered around connections and conversations.The 4-hour event featured a delightful spread of Italian classics, including pizza, pasta, meats, breads, and desserts, all offered at just RM98 nett per person. La Risata's warm and lively ambiance set the stage for participants to mingle, share stories, and form lasting relationship beyond the digital space, reflecting the event's tagline:“More than just a meal, more than just a chat.”A Festive Collaboration for Real-Life ConnectionsThe Sips & Strangers Christmas Edition marked a successful collaboration between La Risata and Omi, blending the former's culinary expertise with the latter's vision to bring people together. While La Risata delivered an exceptional dining experience, Omi's involvement ensured a space where individuals could connect in a fun and natural way during the holiday season.Building on its track record of creating impactful offline experiences, Omi has hosted several previous events that brought people together. These include the "Love is On MY Way " event in October 2024, which focused on helping participants discover their love styles, and the "Kasi Chance-lah " speed dating collaboration with Pertama Kali earlier in November, bringing online dating experience to life, offering a safe and fun space for people to meet.These events, much like the collaboration with La Risata's Sips & Strangers, exemplify Omi's commitment to creating memorable, in-person experiences.Omi's Role in Bridging Online and Offline WorldsOmi's involvement in the event highlights its commitment to creating opportunities for offline interactions. By fostering safe spaces for face-to-face engagement, the app continues to support experiences where people can bond over shared moments, enjoyable conversations, and lasting memories.“At Omi, we believe that relationships are built in moments shared together,” said Sheryl Mok, Operations Specialist at Omi.“Collaborating with La Risata allowed us to create a festive experience where participants could enjoy exceptional cuisine and meet new people beyond the app.”About La RisataLa Risata, meaning“the laughter” in Italian, has been serving timeless Italian dishes since 1996, offering a refreshing alternative to the cliché-themed restaurants of the time. Now, 27 years later, with two thriving branches, it continues to provide great food, good times, and a welcoming atmosphere for all occasions.About OmiOmi is a leading dating app dedicated to helping individuals form authentic connections both online and offline. Through innovative features and curated collaborations, Omi fosters spaces where users can create meaningful relationships in fun and engaging ways.For more information about Omi and upcoming events, follow Omi on Instagram or visit their website .

Sheryl Mok

Wink Technology Pte. Ltd.

email us here

