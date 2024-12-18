US Sanctions Individual, Two Entities Related To Iran Ballistic Missiles, UAV Programs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The United States sanctioned on Wednesday one individual and two Iran-based entities that support proliferation of Iran's ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial (UAVs) for "destabilizing the Middle East and enabling Russia's war against Ukraine".

"The two entities, designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13949, assist Iran's production of Shaheed-136 one way attack UAVs that Iran has supplied to Russia for use against Ukraine, including against civilians and civilian infrastructure," the US Department of State announced in a press statement.

The individual, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Sayyed Hosein Majid Mousavi Eftekhari, is designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 for having engaged in activities that have materially contributed to Iran's ballistic missile program.

The United States remains concerned about Iran's proliferation of weapons in the region and globally.

"Today's sanctions are a part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Iran's dangerous proliferation of armed UAVs and ballistic missiles, which Iran employs in its efforts to destabilize the Middle East and beyond, and to impose costs on any intermediaries that support Iran in its proliferation activities," reads the statement.

E.O. 13949 targets individuals and entities that have engaged in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related material, including spare parts. E.O. 13382 targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. (end)

amm









MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109009486