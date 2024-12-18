Indian Navy Craft Collides With Passenger Ferry In Mumbai Killing 13 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Indian Navy announced on Wednesday that 13 people were killed after an Indian Navy craft lost control and collided with a passenger ferry in Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said that the Navy craft was undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour when it collided with the ferry due to engine malfunction resulting in the killing of 13 people as the passenger ferry capsized.

"Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors," the Navy said adding, 99 survivors have been rescued so far.

The private passenger boat named 'Neelkamal' was ferrying around 110 tourists with five crew members to the UNESCO Heritage Elephanta Islands when the Navy craft collided with it overturning and throwing most of the tourists into the Arabian Sea near Uran, Karanja on the Raigad coast. (end)

atk









MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109009485