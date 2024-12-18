US Sanctions Entities Contributing To Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (KUNA) - The United States announced Wednesday additional sanctions on entities contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

"In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement.

The US sanctions targeted Pakistan's National Development Complex - which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long range ballistic missile program - and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise - which have worked to supply equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long range missile program.

The US accused the designated entities of having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan.

Miller stressed that the US would continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern. (end)

rsr









MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109009484