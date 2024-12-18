Global Bag-In-Box Containers Market Set For 8.6% Growth, Reaching $6.28 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bag-in-box Containers Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Recent studies indicate that the bag-in-box container market size has surged substantially over the years. It is poised to grow from $4.18 billion in 2023 to $4.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The expansion in the historic period has been fueled primarily by enhanced packaging efficiency, extended shelf life, cost-effectiveness, trends in the wine and beverage industry, and a decreased environmental impact.

What's the Anticipated Bag-in-box Containers Market Size by 2028?

The bag-in-box container market size is forecasted to witness robust growth in the next few years. It is expected to escalate to $6.28 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to altering consumer lifestyles, enlarging application in non-food sectors, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, innovations in dispensing systems, and global e-commerce growth.

What Are Some Key Drivers and Trends for the Bag-in-box Containers Market Growth?

The bag-in-box containers market growth will continue to be propelled by the expanding scope in the food and beverage industry. This sector involves the production, processing, distribution, and sale of food and drink products. Bag-in-box containers are increasingly popular in the industry for packaging liquids like juices, wines, and syrups. These containers are highly convenient and efficient to store and dispense large quantities of liquids, offering perks such as extended shelf life, ease of transportation, and reduced packaging waste.

Who Are the Major Companies Operating in the Bag-in-box Container Market?

Major firms operating in the bag-in-box container industry report include Amcor Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, D S Smith, Liqui Box Corporation, and Scholle IPN, to name a few. These firms, among others, are continuously striving to innovate to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

How is the Bag-in-box Container Market Segmented?

This report covers several segments of the bag-in-box containers market:

1 By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Other Material Types Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate

2 By Capacity: Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres

3 By Application: Food And Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products, Other Applications

Which Regions Dominate the Bag-in-box Container Market?

In 2023, North America held the largest share in the bag-in-box containers market. The report covers regions across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

