CGI Files 2024 Annual Disclosure Documents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Stock Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) has filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of to be held virtually on January 29, 2025.

CGI has also filed its 2024 Annual Information Form with the Canadian securities regulators, as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its Annual Report on Form 40-F, which also includes its previously-filed Fiscal 2024 Results.

An electronic version of CGI's 2024 annual filings, including its Management Proxy Circular, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at .

Notice and Access

CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here

and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at .

Mailing

CGI has delivered its meeting materials to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered shareholders and beneficial owners prior to its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. However, as Canadian postal services have only recently resumed following the return to work of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers after a national strike, it is possible that delivery of meeting materials may be delayed and that certain shareholders may not receive the materials prior to the meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to access an electronic version of meeting materials, which are available here ,

on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website

or on CGI's website at .



Registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (Canada and U.S.) or +1-514-982-7555 (international) and entering the control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. Objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation toll free at 1-877-907-7643 (Canada and U.S., in English or French), at +1-303-562-9306 (international, in French), or at +1-303-562-9305 (international, in English) and entering the control number indicated on the voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. To ensure that materials are received in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests for paper copies of meeting materials must be received no later than January 15, 2025.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

Learn more at

cgi .

SOURCE CGI Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED