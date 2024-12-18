Transperfect Legal Named Top Ediscovery Provider By Australasian Lawyer For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , a global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, has been named a top eDiscovery provider in Australasian Lawyer and New Zealand Lawyer's 2024 Awards.

In evaluating nominees, judges considered excellence in service delivery, innovation, and demonstrated commitment to research and development. This is the third consecutive year TransPerfect Legal has been recognised by Australasian Lawyer as a leading eDiscovery service provider.

TransPerfect's first Australian office opened in Sydney in 2007, with a dedicated TransPerfect Legal support team, servers, and forensic lab added in 2019. Rapid growth followed and with the high demand for its services in Australia, the company later added a Melbourne office.

“To be recognised for a third consecutive year is a testament to our local support team and our amazing clients, and I am deeply grateful for both,” remarked Tom Balmer, Director, APAC, TransPerfect Legal.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and Co-CEO, stated,“This award shines a light on our team's technical expertise and steadfast commitment to clients in Australia and New Zealand.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting , eDiscovery and early data assessment , managed review and legal staffing , language services , deposition and trial support , and paper discovery , all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

...