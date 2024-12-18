Roots Of Peace Launches Global Initiative To Transform Conflict-Affected Lands Through White Roses And Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize LaureateBOGOTA, COLOMBIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new global movement aiming to symbolize peace and renewal has taken root in Colombia, where decades of conflict have left lasting scars. Roots of Peace, a humanitarian non-profit, has introduced the "White Rose for Peace" initiative, inviting people worldwide to join in a collective effort to replace symbols of violence with acts of hope.The initiative was unveiled by Roots of Peace Founder and World Food Prize Laureate Heidi Kuhn at the Colombian Peace Forum Voces Unidas por la Paz, held in Aguazul, Casanare. Organized by the Colombian Presidency and Unitropico University, the forum brought together leaders and community members to discuss pathways to lasting peace.In a poignant moment, children from Aguazul presented Kuhn with white roses, a gesture that sparked the global campaign.“The white rose is a universal emblem of love, purity, and peace,” Kuhn said.“It transcends borders and languages, symbolizing a call to replace seeds of war with seeds of life.”A Movement for Global PeaceThe White Rose for Peace initiative calls on individuals worldwide to gift a white rose to someone, accompanied by a message of peace. The campaign encourages participants to share their stories and images on social media using hashtags such as #WhiteRoseForPeace and #RootsOfPeace, amplifying its reach. Symbolically, the campaign aims to highlight the estimated 110 million landmines still buried across the globe-one rose for every mine yet to be removed.From Minefields to FarmlandsRoots of Peace continues its mission to restore hope and livelihoods in war-torn regions by transforming minefields into agricultural land. As part of this vision, the organization has initiated a pilot project in Aguazul, located near the Colombia-Venezuela border. The Mines to Vines program seeks to rehabilitate land contaminated by landmines, converting it into productive farmland that can sustain local communities.“This initiative represents more than just a symbolic gesture-it is an action plan for healing,” Kuhn said.“Rehabilitating the land is key to restoring prosperity and dignity for those affected by conflict.”The effort aligns with Colombia's ongoing rural reform initiatives, which aim to foster development and stability in regions most affected by violence. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, recently emphasized the critical role of agricultural investment in transforming post-conflict areas.A Legacy of Peace Through White RosesThe white rose has been a recurring symbol of Kuhn's advocacy for over a decade. In the past, she has presented white roses to world leaders, including Pope Francis, as a message of peace. This year, the gesture resonated deeply as Colombian children embraced the campaign, offering their own white roses as symbols of solidarity with children in conflict zones worldwide.“As we approach the Holiday Season, the message is clear: all land is sacred, and we must replace hatred with hope,” Kuhn said.“Let this campaign inspire a global commitment to cultivating peace.”How to Get InvolvedGift a white rose to express solidarity and hope.Share your message on social media using #WhiteRoseForPeace and #RootsOfPeace.Learn more about agricultural transformation efforts at

