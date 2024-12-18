LGI Homes Opens Raleigh-Area Community With New Plan Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLESEX, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community in Nash County, Choplin Farms , offering modern homes on half-acre to 1+ acre lots. A new plan lineup is available at Choplin Farms with new, never-before-seen floor plans.

“ Choplin Farms is located only 35 minutes from Downtown Raleigh, nestled in the quiet town of Middlesex. Large half-acre or more homesites provide a beautiful backdrop for these new floor plans,” said Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

With three to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half baths and 1,531 to 2,373 square feet, homes at Choplin Farms are designed for comfort and style. Three one-story ranch-style plans are available, and each include large covered front porches and rear decks. Two two-story plans complete the new lineup, both offering versatile spaces such as a game room or flex room. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHomeTM package, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and energy-efficient upgrades at no extra cost. Homes start from the mid-$300s, delivering an unbeatable value in a serene setting.

Just minutes south of downtown Middlesex in Nash County, Choplin Farms boasts a prime location. Residents will enjoy proximity to major employers, abundant shopping and dining options, and essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations, all just a short drive away. Choplin Farms is also located near a multitude of parks and Buckhorn Lake, allowing opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, boating and fishing.

For more information about Choplin Farms, please call (866) 619-3339 ext 659 or visit LGIHomes.com/ChoplinFarms .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at