AMAZON TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE IN SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the DCK6 Amazon facility in San Francisco have voted to authorize a strike in their fight for union recognition and a fair contract.

"Amazon's greed knows no bounds. They refuse to recognize the union and continue to break the law," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "If Amazon wants a fight, the 1.3 million-member Teamsters Union is ready to deliver. If they keep pushing workers and testing their patience, they'll strike themselves into disruption."

With today's authorization, thousands of Amazon workers at nine Teamsters-represented facilities across the country are prepared to join the picket line.

"We are fighting for a union contract that guarantees the wages, health care, and safety that we need," said Janeé Roberts, a worker at the San Francisco warehouse. "This is the busiest time of year at DCK6. It will cause real problems if Amazon makes us strike."

A movement to join the Teamsters and secure better working conditions continues to gain steam at Amazon facilities nationwide.

"I wish I could say I'm shocked that Amazon is willing to disrupt the holidays for their customers just so they can try to avoid treating us fairly, but I'd be lying to you," said Josh Black, a worker at DCK6. "Amazon workers are standing up everywhere to demand our rights."

Amazon has forced its workers to consider launching a large-scale labor action that could be disruptive during the busy holiday season. Amazon workers have been pushed closer to striking since the $2 trillion corporation ignored the Dec. 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to come to the bargaining table and negotiate a labor agreement.

