(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global senior living market

size is estimated to grow by USD 127.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.9%

during the forecast period. Aging baby boomer population

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing technological advances in long-term healthcare. However,

staffing and workplace challenges

poses a challenge.







Senior Living Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 127.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Affinity Living Communities, Belmont Village

L.P., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Covenant

Living Communities and Services, Enterprise

Retirement Living Ltd., Erickson Senior Living,

Extendicare Canada Inc, Genesis Healthcare

Inc., Golden Heights Personal Care Home,

Grand world Elder Care, HC One Ltd.,

Lendlease Corp., Life Care Centers of America,

Merrill Gardens, New Max India Ltd., ProMedica,

Senior Lifestyle, Sunrise Senior Living, Wickshire

Senior Living, and AbsoluteCare

Market Driver

The senior living market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advances in long-term healthcare. The rise in Internet penetration has brought about online platforms, mobile applications, and mHealth, which are increasingly popular among caregivers and nurses. Assisted services, such as mobile applications, wearables, trackers, communication devices, and smart alarms, are in high demand. These technologies enable caregivers to monitor and communicate with patients and healthcare professionals, enhancing the quality of care. Patient data management using computers and mobile phones is a major technological trend in long-term care facilities. Mobile health records (MHRs) and electronic health records (EHRs) are crucial advances, storing patient data like weight, diet, exercise, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. For instance, AliveCor, an FDA-approved application, allows nursing care providers to record heart rate, blood pressure, and body weight. These data can be analyzed daily, weekly, or monthly to monitor patient health. Additionally, alarm integration techniques are essential for alerting service providers during emergencies. The adoption of smart homes is also increasing in developed countries, reducing caregiver dependence and contributing to market growth. In summary, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions is driving the growth of the global senior living market.



Senior living market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging population and increasing demand for comfortable post-retirement life options. Attractive financing, including outright purchases and leases, is driving the construction of senior housing in open spaces with low population densities. Independent and assisted living, skilled nursing care, and healthcare services are in high demand. Real estate developers and institutional investors are focusing on the senior living sector, offering a range of services from basic to lavish lifestyles. Healthcare providers are integrating healthcare and hospitality, providing medical services, fitness centers, recreational activities, and cultural events. Financing challenges persist, with funding schemes and insurance playing crucial roles. The baby boomer generation's nuclearization of families fuels demand for senior living services. Urban areas offer convenience, but many seniors prefer quieter environments. Technology trends include AI, AR, 3-D printing, and construction innovations. The senior living market caters to adults aged 65 and above, offering a variety of options from basic to high-end. Active seniors prioritize health and wellness, while some seek a pilgrimage-like experience. The hybrid model, combining independent and assisted living, is gaining popularity. Overall, the senior living market is a growing and diverse sector, presenting opportunities for businesses and investors.



Market Challenges



The senior living market faces significant barriers to growth due to staffing and workplace challenges. The shortage of qualified caregivers and healthcare professionals constrains the capacity of senior living facilities to meet the increasing demand for services. This issue is compounded by demographic shifts, where an aging population requires more specialized care and a limited pool of individuals are pursuing eldercare careers. High turnover rates and diminished quality of care result from these staffing challenges. Workplace issues, such as regulatory burdens and rising operational costs, also hinder market expansion. Compliance with stringent regulations in healthcare and assisted living sectors necessitates substantial investments in training, documentation, and infrastructure. These investments divert resources from growth initiatives and innovation. Additionally, the need to invest in technology and safety measures imposes financial strain, limiting the ability of senior living providers to invest in long-term growth strategies. These factors are expected to restrict the growth of the global senior living market during the forecast period. The senior living market faces several challenges in providing senior housing and memory care facilities that cater to the unique needs of an aging population. High-quality care and lifestyle amenities are essential, but advanced healthcare services and comprehensive medical support are also crucial. Dual-income households and retirement age seniors seek professional care solutions, making it vital to integrate healthcare services and provide secure environments. Healthcare advancements, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, are essential for financially independent, educated seniors with medical needs. NRIs and post-retirement settlers require senior citizen laws and welfare state support. Specialized care techniques for Alzheimer's disease and other memory-related conditions are necessary in secure environments. Active adult communities offer maintenance-free lifestyles, but nursing care, skilled nursing professionals, and rehabilitation services are also important. The senior housing market must adapt to the aging population's changing needs, integrating healthcare and providing quality access in suburbs and non-metro cities.

This senior living market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Assisted living

1.2 Independent living 1.3 CCRC



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Assisted living-

Assisted living arrangements provide elderly adults with apartment-style dwellings, offering individual units with or without kitchens. Memory care units, specialized for those with cognitive impairment, feature increased security and may not allow kitchens due to safety concerns. Vendors are expanding in this market segment, boosting growth. Assisted living is for seniors needing help with daily living activities and offers 24-hour staff and medical professionals. Base rates cover utilities, housekeeping, and meals, with additional services available at extra costs. Senior citizens may hire in-home care for specialized needs not included in their contract. These factors contribute to the growth of the assisted living segment within the senior living market.

Research Analysis

The senior living market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging population and the increasing number of senior citizens in need of housing solutions. With life expectancy on the rise and the nuclearization of families, more adults aged 65 and above are becoming financially independent and educated seniors seeking active post-retirement life. Suburbs and urban areas are popular choices for senior living, offering a range of senior living services from independent living to assisted living and memory care facilities. High-quality care, medical services, insurance, and health and wellness amenities are top priorities for this demographic. Fitness centers, recreational activities, and social engagement opportunities are also essential for active seniors. The baby boomer generation, a large and segment of the elderly population, is driving demand for senior living options that cater to their unique needs and preferences. NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) are also increasingly exploring senior living options in their home countries. Overall, the senior living market is a dynamic and growing industry that offers a range of housing solutions and services tailored to the needs of the aging population.

Market Research Overview

The senior living market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging population and increasing life expectancy. Senior citizens seek comfortable and secure housing options, leading in demand for senior living communities in suburbs and non-metro cities. These communities offer amenities tailored to their needs, including healthcare services, cultural events, recreational activities, and fitness centers. Financially independent and educated seniors, as well as NRIs, are looking for post-retirement settlement options that cater to their medical needs and provide a comfortable lifestyle. The welfare state and senior citizen laws support the development of senior housing, with real estate developers and institutional investors entering the market. The senior living industry encompasses a range of housing options, from independent living and assisted living to skilled nursing care and memory care facilities. Advanced healthcare services, professional care solutions, and comprehensive medical support are essential features of these communities. The baby boomer generation, adults aged 65 and above, is driving the demand for senior housing, with a preference for high-quality care and lifestyle amenities. Construction of senior living communities is on the rise, with innovations in technology such as 3-D printing, AI, and AR being explored to address financing challenges and meet the diverse needs of the elderly population.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service



Assisted Living



Independent Living

CCRC

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

