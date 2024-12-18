Armada Hoffler Correction To Record Date For Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its press release issued under the headline“Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend” on December 13, 2024 was changed only to correct the record date for the cash dividend on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for the cash dividend on Armada Hoffler's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is January 2, 2025, rather than December 31, 2024. The record date for the cash dividend on Armada Hoffler's common stock and the payment dates and dividend amounts for the dividends on Armada Hoffler's common stock and 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock remain unchanged.

The updated paragraph regarding Armada Hoffler's cash dividend on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is set forth in its entirety below:

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2025.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com .

