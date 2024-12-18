PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC ) on December 3, 2024, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable January 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2025.
ABOUT PLP
PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.
