Crest Auto Group Announces First-Ever NIL Partnership With College Football Star Kevin Jennings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Auto Group, a premier Texas automotive dealership group that includes Crest Cadillac – Crest INFINITI and Crest Volvo Cars located in

Frisco, TX, is proud to announce its first-ever collegiate Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kevin Jennings. Team Captain, Quarterback as well as a Dallas native, Jennings has become a dynamic leader for his team and his hometown, and this partnership reflects Crest Auto Group's commitment to fostering community connections and supporting local talent.

Jennings has gained national recognition during his breakout season. As a brand ambassador for Crest Auto Group, he will embody excellence in his craft, performance, and dedication that define both his athletic career and Crest Auto Group's reputation.

Managing partner Mike Brosin had this to say about the partnership. "We're excited at the opportunity to team up with Kevin Jennings as he is a true leader on and off the field. His impact on the gridiron, as team captain, and his community involvement align perfectly with Crest's values. Together, we'll bring innovative ideas and shared values to make a lasting impact."

In collaboration with Crest Auto Group, Jennings will drive the latest luxury vehicles from Crest Cadillac, Crest INFINITI and Crest Volvo Cars, participate in social media campaigns, and make appearances as a member of the Crest family. The partnership will also provide exclusive opportunities for fans to engage with Jennings and celebrate his accomplishments.

"I'm honored to partner with Crest Auto Group in their first collegiate sponsorship," said Kevin Jennings. "They embody the highest level of customer service, excellence and impact the communities they serve from within. These values align perfectly with my goals both on and off the field making this partnership a perfect fit!"

Crest Cars has been a trusted name in the Frisco and Dallas-area automotive industry for over 40 years, offering a premium selection of vehicles and unparalleled customer sales & service experience. This collaboration underscores Crest's dedication to innovation and meaningful relationships, as Kevin will showcase a rotating lineup of luxury vehicles throughout the Dallas area.

About Crest Cars

Crest Cars, located in Frisco, Texas, is a premier automotive dealership offering a diverse selection of luxury vehicles, including Cadillac, INFINITI, and Volvo. We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and a comprehensive inventory of both new and pre-owned vehicles. Our mission is to prioritize our customers by providing outstanding service and a wide selection of luxury vehicles to meet all your automotive needs. There's good, better, and then there's Crest.

About Kevin Jennings

Kevin Jennings is an elite quarterback for the SMU Mustangs and a rising star in college football. A semifinalist for the prestigious Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, Jennings established himself as a standout talent before ever stepping onto a college football field. He led South Oak Cliff High School to the 2021 5A Division II State Championship, earning District 6-5A MVP and first-team All-District honors. Voted team captain at SMU, Jennings is a passionate leader for his team, and his hometown community.

SOURCE Crest Auto Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED