Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the“Company”) today announced the granting of inducement awards to a new employee as described below. In accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and were made as material inducements to the recipients' employment with the Company. In all cases, vesting is subject to the recipient's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date, and the awards are subject to the terms of the Company's 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan. Performance restricted stock units (“PRSUs”)

Name Number of PRSUs Vesting Date Bill Leonard 50,000 (see below)

The PRSUs will vest in substantially equal installments on December 31, 2025, December 31, 2026, and December 31, 2027, but only if certain employees do not terminate their employment with the Company or Greenbrook TMS Inc., as applicable, on or before December 31, 2025.

About Neuronetics and Greenbrook

Neuronetics, Inc. (“Neuronetics”) believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by offering exceptional treatments that produce extraordinary results. Neuronetics' NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar system and associated treatment sessions to customers, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) operates treatment centers across the United States, offering both NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (transcranial magnetic stimulation or“TMS”) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with more than 6.9 million treatments delivered and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world's largest depression outcomes registry. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than 1.68 million treatments to over 51,000 patients struggling with depression.

