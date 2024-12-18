National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) Announces 2025 Board Chairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New leadership team joins as Kamloops and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc gear up to host prestigious event.

- Duncan OlthuisKAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) are proud to unveil the leadership team guiding the 2025 championship. With deep community ties and a shared passion for fostering Indigenous talent, this dynamic group of board chairs is set to deliver an event that celebrates excellence in sport and culture.The announcement comes as Kamloops and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc prepare to host the NAHC from May 5 to 10, 2025, welcoming teams from across the country to compete in Canada's premier Indigenous hockey event. This championship will highlight Kamloops' renowned sports facilities and the rich cultural heritage of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.The 2025 NAHC Chairs are:Duncan Olthuis, Executive Director of the Kamloops Sports Council (Manager)Aaron Moore, Partner, MNP (Finance Chair)Willy Saari, Forestry and Wildfire Protection Professional (Competition Chair)Jan Antons, Supervisor of IT for New Gold at the New Afton Mine (Ceremonies and Protocol Chair)Deina Jules, Language and Culture Manager for Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc (Ceremonies and Protocol Chair)Lisa Strachan, Director, Destination Development & Trade Relations for Tourism Kamloops (Marketing Chair)Andy and Shirley Philpot, Volunteer Community Services Coordinators at St John Ambulance (Medical Chairs)Larrisa Kolle, Recreation Coordinator, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc (Volunteers Chair)Sherry Kristjanson, Director of Transportation for School District #73 Kamloops-Thompson (Transportation Chair)Micayla Shand, Dispatch Operator at Thompson Valley Charters (Transportation Chair)The 2025 NAHC Board Liaisons are:Jeff Topham, Tournament Capital and Events Coordinator, City of KamloopsSarah Candido, Indigenous and External Relations Manager, City of KamloopsNicole Barker, Event Coordinator, Tk̓emlúps te SecwépemcBernard Manuel, Culture Wellness Events Coordinator, Upper Nicola Indian BandRick Brant, Founder and CEO, I·SPARCDean Gladue, Region 3 Director and Minister of Sport and Active Living, Metis Nation of BC (MNBC)This team represents an exceptional blend of expertise, cultural insight, and community spirit. Their leadership will ensure the 2025 NAHC is a success both on and off the ice, showcasing the best of Indigenous hockey and fostering meaningful connections.Manager Duncan Olthuis praised the collaboration of the City of Kamloops, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, and other stakeholders with the NAHC leadership team."The NAHC is more than just an incredible hockey event-it's a chance to celebrate Indigenous culture and build lasting legacies. Kamloops and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc are thrilled to welcome the NAHC, and with this stellar team of chairs, we're set to deliver an unforgettable experience. We're all stoked to be part of the journey.""The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships represent more than just competition-they are a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Indigenous athletes and to foster cultural pride and unity,” said Vanessa McGregor, Interim Executive Director for the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC).“We are excited to see Kamloops and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc come together to host this extraordinary event, creating an environment that champions sport, heritage, and community spirit."For more details about the NAHC, including upcoming announcements on the 2025 event, visit the official NAHC website .

