Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated

Banc-Corp (NYSE:

ASB ), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 7.75% percent to 7.50% percent, effective December 19, 2024.



ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated

Banc-Corp (NYSE:

ASB ) has total assets of

$42 billion

and is the largest holding company based in Wisconsin.

Headquartered in

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout

Wisconsin,

Illinois

and

Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in

Indiana,

Michigan,

Missouri,

New York,

Ohio

and

Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at

.

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

