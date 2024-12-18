عربي


Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate


12/18/2024 4:31:06 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated
Banc-Corp (NYSE:
ASB ), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 7.75% percent to 7.50% percent, effective December 19, 2024.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated
Banc-Corp (NYSE:
ASB ) has total assets of
$42 billion
and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin.
Headquartered in
Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout
Wisconsin,
Illinois
and
Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in
Indiana,
Michigan,
Missouri,
New York,
Ohio
and
Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at
.

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek
 VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations
920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

PR Newswire

