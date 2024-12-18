EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources,

(EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Energy, CleanTech and Utilities at 2:40 p.m. Central time (3:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 7.

Ann Janssen, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations

page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.



About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .



Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond



713-571-4684

Neel Panchal







713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor



713-571-4560

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer





713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

