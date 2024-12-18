عربي


EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference


12/18/2024 4:31:06 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc.
(EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities conference at 2:40 p.m. Central time (3:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 7.
Ann Janssen, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations
page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG
 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond

713-571-4684
Neel Panchal



713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor

713-571-4560

Media Contact
 Kimberly Ehmer


713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

PR Newswire

