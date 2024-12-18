Ocean Power Technologies To Participate In A Fireside Chat On Thursday, December 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT) , a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to connecting with the investor community, it will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer for OPT, will discuss the Company's recent performance and revenue growth, cost savings and expenditure reductions implemented over the past several quarters, and ongoing innovation in integrating payloads and systems that enable the Company to offer an AI-capable solution. The discussion will also cover OPT's overseas expansion into the Middle East and Latin America, as well as the Company's dual-use technology for U.S. defense and security markets. Please note there will be no question-and-answer session.

Register for this listen-only event here: Link to Register for OPT Fireside Chat

A replay of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the OPT website at investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com .

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit

CONTACT: CONTACT INFORMATION Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or ... Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or ...